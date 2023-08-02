Home / India News / Plans on track to open 5 more sub-registrar offices in Delhi: Officials

Plans on track to open 5 more sub-registrar offices in Delhi: Officials

Presently there are 22 sub-registrar offices in the city and the number will increase to 27 after new offices are opened, they said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 6:48 AM IST
In view of the mounting workload and increased property registrations, the Delhi government is gearing up to open five more sub-registrar offices in the city, officials said Tuesday.

Presently there are 22 sub-registrar offices in the city and the number will increase to 27 after new offices are opened, they said.

"The revenue department has sent a proposal for opening five more sub-registrar offices to the minister concerned Atishi. If accepted, the new offices will help reduce workload on the existing offices and speed up property registration," a senior Delhi government official said.

It has been also proposed to hire workforce to handle the helpdesk at the sub-registrar offices to facilitate the people in completing documentation.

The sub-registrar offices of revenue department at district level are responsible for registration of properties bought and sold, deeds and gifts involving substantial amounts. The stamp duty charged for documentation is a major source of revenue for the government.

Some of the sub-registrar offices have heavy workloads due to thousands of registrations of properties and other such official work. The five sub-registrar offices which are proposed to be opened include Janakpuri, Model Town and Kashmere Gate where there is heavy workload.

New sub-registrar offices can be created under the Registration Act, 1908 which governs the registration of documents. The existing sub-registrar offices registered 2.33 lakh documents in 2020. The number increased to 3.33 lakh in 2021 and 3.69 lakh in 2022, officials added.

Topics :DelhiGovernmentDelhi government

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 6:48 AM IST

