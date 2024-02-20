UP received four times more FDI in 2019-23 than in 2000-17, says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh received four times more foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2019-23 in comparison to 2000-2017, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said while speaking at 'UP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'UP: An Emerging Destination for Foreign Investment in India" conference on Tuesday.

"From 2019-2023, the amount of FDI that came into UP was four times more than the FDI that came from 2000 to 2017. When there is an environment of security, the government has clear policies and intentions, then every investor is willing to invest" CM Yogi Adityanth said.

"The state government will fulfil the targets set for Uttar Pradesh by the respected Prime Minister in a time bound manner. We all know that Uttar Pradesh has changed its image in the last 6-7 years. Today, Uttar Pradesh is the new Uttar Pradesh of new India and if anywhere, it is a developed Uttar Pradesh of developed India. Seven years ago, Uttar Pradesh used to be the BIMARU state of the country" CM Yogi added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the increased investment is a result of improved law and order.

"In these 7 years, we were successful in doubling the income of Uttar Pradesh, and taking Uttar Pradesh out of the BIMARU state. Behind this was the vision of the respected Prime Minister, which we all effectively implemented and provided the state with an excellent law and order situation. The increased investment is result of improved law and order situation," CM Yogi said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hosted a dinner at his official residence on Monday for several prominent industrialists, investors and ministers participating in the Ground Breaking Ceremony being held in Lucknow.