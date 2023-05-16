UP Rera to use AI in quasi-judicial cases in e-Courts for faster resolution

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) on Tuesday said it has invited expression of interest (EOI) for use of artificial intelligence in quasi-judicial process in e-Courts.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) includes interventions at the level of complaint filing, filtering or prioritisation of cases or notifications and tracking of cases, it said in an official statement.

The UP RERA was established in 2017 to regulate the fast-growing real estate sector, bring transparency, protect the interest of homebuyers and ensure speedy resolutions of disputes between consumers and builders.

UP RERA wishes to leverage emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) for designing, developing, and implementing an 'Intelligent Quasi-Judicial System - Smart Court', that would enable the authority in achieving an efficient, fair, explainable, and speedy processing of complaints filed, the UP RERA said.

The (COVID-19) pandemic has led to a surge in digitization of the e-Courts system with creation of virtual courts, and adoption of online dispute resolution mechanisms. Apparently, AI will be key technology in scaling up and strategizing the capabilities of online platform and system, it noted.

Artificial intelligence is a technological ability to efficiently and seamlessly perform a complex task which significantly required human intelligence by leveraging the capabilities of big data, machine learning, neural networks, pattern recognition, self-learning, predictive analytics, data science, and natural language processing approaches, the statement said.

Further, the capabilities of machine learning/deep learning algorithms can be deployed to support the real time activities like scheduling hearings and creating cause lists, to more complex tasks like discovery and review of evidentiary documents, it said.

Other simpler tasks which can benefit from the use of AI and ML include interventions at the level of smart complaint filing, intelligent filtering or prioritization of cases or notifications and tracking of cases, it added.

Eventually, in the process of enhancing the quasi-judicial system, AI technology will promisingly contribute to building three major categories of systems namely, supportive system (inform-support-advise) for the users of quasi-judicial systems, function-based automation system (replace humans who perform routine jobs and activities) and autonomous system (support presiding officers in decision making), the UP RERA said.

The real estate regulator has floated advertisements in national dailies of Hindi and English languages. The EOI document containing the details of qualification criteria, submission requirement, brief objective and scope of work and evaluation criteria, etc. can be downloaded from the website http://www.up-rera.in, it said.

The last date for submission of EOI is May 26 up to 3 pm, it said, adding that consultants may submit their proposals using the online form made available on the UP RERA web portal too.