UP Special Task Force arrests two for bomb threat to Ram temple, CM Yogi

A team of Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force arrested Tahar Singh and Omprakash Mishra from Vibhuti Khand area of Gomti Nagar in Lucknow, according to a statement

Press Trust of India Lucknow

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 6:49 AM IST
Two people were arrested on Wednesday for a social media post which threatened to bomb Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and blow up Ayodhya's Ram temple in a blast, officials said.

A team of Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force arrested Tahar Singh and Omprakash Mishra from Vibhuti Khand area of Gomti Nagar in Lucknow, according to a statement.

The two had threatened Adityanath, STF chief Amitabh Yash and Ayodhya's Ram temple in a post on X' in November using the handle @iDevendraOffice', the statement said.

Investigation initially revealed that email IDs alamansarikhan608@gmail.com' and zubairkhanisi199@gmail.com' were used to send the threat posts, it said.

After technical analysis of the email IDs, it was found that Tahar Singh created the email accounts and Omprakash Mishra sent the threat messages, it added.

Singh and Mishra are both residents of Gonda and work in a paramedical institute, the statement said. The STF is probing the matter further, it added.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

