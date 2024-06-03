UP thief goes for power nap during robbery, woken by police next morning

The heatwaves are getting to everyone. It’s making routine tasks difficult, even for the thieves! In a bizarre incident, a burglar who went for a power nap in the comfort of an air-conditioner in Lucknow ended up in the police lockup, The Times of India reported.

This incident occurred in the locked house of a doctor in Sector 20 of Indiranagar in Lucknow. The thief snuck in on Saturday night, meticulously searched the premises, collected valuables, and turned on the air conditioner for a break. He was heavily drunk and fell asleep, only to be awakened by the police in the morning. He was caught after neighbours noticed the main door ajar on Sunday morning and found it suspicious since no one currently lives there.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The neighbours took a peek inside, saw the house ransacked, and a man sleeping. They immediately alerted the police. A team of officers arrived and found the thief asleep with the stolen goods.

The police said the intruder broke into the cupboards and took everything, including cash. He even attempted to steal the washbasin, gas cylinder, and water pump before attempting to remove the house battery, but he dozed off.

Police identified the intruder as Kapil and charged him under IPC section 379 (theft), said SHO Ghazipur (Indiranagar) Vikas Rai.

The house belongs to Sunil Pandey, associated with Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow, who is currently posted in Varanasi. “The man was in deep slumber. Even when cops tried to wake him, he did not get up immediately as he was drunk,” said a neighbour.

“Pandey’s father used to live in the house. But after his death last year, the house remains locked since Pandey lives with his family in Varanasi and only visits it occasionally,” said another neighbour. The police said that further action would be taken.