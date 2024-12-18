Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cold wave to grip parts of north Karnataka for next 3 days, warns IMD

Cold wave to grip parts of north Karnataka for next 3 days, warns IMD

Isolated places in interior Karnataka may experience shallow fog/mist until December 20

A homeless woman covered in woolens sits on a pavement amid cold wave, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Dry weather is forecast to continue across the state between December 18-22. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 8:07 PM IST
Cold wave conditions are likely to persist over Bidar, Vijayapura, and Kalaburagi districts of Karnataka, with temperatures expected to be 2-4 degrees celsius "below normal" in the remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka for the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Dry weather is forecast to continue across the state between December 18-22.

According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are expected over Bidar, Vijayapura, and Kalaburagi districts. In the remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka, temperatures will be 2-4 degrees Celsius below normal.

Isolated places in interior Karnataka may experience shallow fog/mist until December 20.

For December 23-24, the IMD has predicted "light rain" at isolated places over Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara, and Mysuru districts.

During this period, dry weather is expected to persist over Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and the remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka.

In a statement, the IMD said, "Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Bidar, Vijayapura, and Kalaburagi districts, with temperatures 2-4 degrees Celsius below normal in the remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka for the next three days. After that, a further fall in minimum temperatures is expected in North Interior Karnataka."  The IMD also added, "Minimum temperatures will fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius from normal over the next three days, followed by a gradual decrease in minimum temperatures in South Interior Karnataka. No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over Coastal Karnataka.

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

