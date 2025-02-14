UPSC cheating case: SC extends protection to Puja Khedkar till March 17

The Supreme Court on Friday extended till March 17 protection from arrest to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma directed Khedkar to cooperate in the investigation.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju sought rime to file reply in the matter.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Khedkar, submitted that police were not calling her for investigation and she was willing to come.

The top court directed the ASG to file reply within three weeks.

The apex court on January 15 had issued notice to the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Khedkar's plea seeking anticipatory bail.

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC civil services examination, 2022, for availing reservation benefits.

She refuted all the allegations against her.

While dismissing her anticipatory bail plea, the high court found a strong prima facie case against Khedkar and said an investigation was needed to unearth the "larger conspiracy" to manipulate the system, and allowing the reprieve would adversely impact it.

"Anticipatory bail plea is dismissed. Interim protection from arrest is vacated," the high court said.

Khedkar was granted an interim protection from arrest when the high court issued notice on her anticipatory bail plea on August 12, 2024, and it was extended from time to time.

The high court observed the UPSC examination is the most prestigious test and the case was a classic instance of fraud committed on a constitutional body and the society.

The anticipatory bail plea was opposed by the Delhi Police counsel and the complainant, the UPSC, in the high court.

Khedkar's counsel argued she was willing to join and cooperate in the investigation and as all the material was documentary in nature, her custody was not required whereas Delhi Police insisted on her custodial interrogation to unearth the involvement of others.

The UPSC opposed the plea and said Khedkar committed a fraud against it and the public, and her custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the "magnitude" of the fraud which couldn't have been done without the help of others.

The commission initiated a series of actions against Khedkar, including lodging of a criminal case, for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking her identity and Delhi Police lodged an FIR for various offences.