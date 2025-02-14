Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Assam Budget session to commence on Feb 17, will unite people: Dy speaker

Assam Budget session to commence on Feb 17, will unite people: Dy speaker

Numal Momin further mentioned that several important bills are likely to be introduced in the session

Numal Momin, Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker
Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin | Image: X@DrNumal
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 11:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin on Friday said that the upcoming budget session of the Assam Assembly, which will commence on February 17, would be of significant importance and bring together the people of the state.

Furthermore, he stated that the budget would also boost communal harmony.

"This is an important session which is beginning on February 17... this budget will carry significant importance, and this budget will club together all the people in Assam. As Assam is a diverse state, many communities and religions live in communal harmony. Now, they get an opportunity to see this assembly session near their place. This will boost their morale..." Momin said.

Numal Momin further mentioned that several important bills are likely to be introduced in the session.

"Several important bills are likely to be introduced in this budget session..." he further stated.

Meanwhile, on February 13, Assam Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Jayanta Mallabaruah ceremonially launched the Online Building Permission System (OBPS) during a programme held in Guwahati. The OBPS will be available in 32 Municipalities across the state.

Also Read

'Are you waiting for muhurat to deport foreigners': SC slams Assam govt

Assam CM welcomes Union Budget 2025, hails tax relief for middle class

17-year old dies in Guwahati, first suspected case of GBS in Assam

Premium

Assam, Bihar households big food spenders in 2023-24, shows NSO data

Dibrugarh to become Assam's second capital in 3 years: CM Himanta

The Assam Minister said that the people of the state will get benefits from this citizen-centric service, and the state government has developed this system to provide smooth service to the people.

Meanwhile, on the allegations of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife's alleged link with ISI, Assam Minister Mallabaruah said the Congress MP should clarify it as what's the truth.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma on Thursday, in an apparent attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, said that the latter's questions in parliament after his marriage to a British revealed a growing focus on sensitive defence matters.

The Assam Chief Minister further raised questions on the "timing" of certain "events" linked to the Congress MP's political actions and associations.

"In 2015, the Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Mr Abdul Basit, invited a first-term Member of Parliament (MP) and his startup, Policy for Youth, to discuss India-Pakistan relations at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi," Sarma claimed in a post on X without naming the deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC against FIRs lodged over India's Got Latent comments

Govt invites applications for NFRA chairperson, three full-time members

PM Modi, Shah pay tribute to Pulwama martyrs, vow to 'destroy' terrorists

Isro develops 10-tonne 'Vertical Planetary Mixer' for solid motors

205 Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases detected in Maharashtra, toll hits 8

Topics :AssamBudgetBudget proposalsHimanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story