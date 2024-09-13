Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Govt planning to form 'Golden City Club' for top-performing cities: Khattar

Govt planning to form 'Golden City Club' for top-performing cities: Khattar

This new initiative, aimed at fostering competition and development, is expected to drive cities toward better performance across key parameters, he added

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government is planning to introduce the 'Golden City Club' initiative aimed at recognising cities that consistently excel in various development indicators, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Friday.

Khattar explained that this initiative will create a special category for cities which hold top ranks in government assessments across the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"This year, we have devised a plan where those cities that come first every time will be grouped into a separate category called the 'Golden City Club,'" the union minister said.

He further elaborated that only cities securing top positions in their respective categories would be included in the club. Each year, a new city that bags the top ranks in its vertical will be added to this prestigious club.

"Every year, the top-ranking city will join the Golden City Club, and there will be separate competitions for this club," Khattar explained.

However, the club will not be permanent for its members.

More From This Section

Centre moots mega shipbuilding park in India with coastal states

Govt to pay Rs 2 lakh to families of 29 who died due to 'ceasework': Mamata

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of jail in Delhi excise policy case

LIVE: Market regulator Sebi dismisses charges against NSE in 2019 colocation

Parl panel to check insurance sector PSUs, solar corporations's performance

Cities that fail to maintain their golden status will be downgraded.

"If any city is no longer 'golden', it will be downgraded from the club," Khattar said.

This new initiative, aimed at fostering competition and development, is expected to drive cities toward better performance across key parameters, he added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

427 dumping sites cleaned across India, 4,500 acres of land freed: Khattar

700 km of new metro lines made operational in last 10 years: Khattar

Coaching students died due to Delhi govt's 'carelessness': Khattar

Hooda targets Nayab Saini govt over 'Non-Stop Haryana' slogan, CM hits back

Haryana govt transfers 12 IAS officers, Anurag Rastogi named new home secy

Topics :Manohar Lal KhattarHousing and Urban Affairs Ministryurban developmentIndian cities

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story