President Trump speaks with PM Modi: US ambassador Sergio Gor

President Trump speaks with PM Modi: US ambassador Sergio Gor

US President Donald Trump has spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Monday, sharing a photograph of the two leaders and hinting at further updates

Akshita Singh
US ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Monday that US President Donald Trump had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharing a picture of the two leaders, he asked users to “stay tuned” in a post on X. 
  (This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
 

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 9:35 PM IST

