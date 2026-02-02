President Trump speaks with PM Modi: US ambassador Sergio Gor
US President Donald Trump has spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Monday, sharing a photograph of the two leaders and hinting at further updates
Akshita Singh New Delhi
US ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Monday that US President Donald Trump had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharing a picture of the two leaders, he asked users to “stay tuned” in a post on X.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED… pic.twitter.com/IFcxrJj04m— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) February 2, 2026
Topics : Donald Trump Narendra Modi United States
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 9:35 PM IST