India tests extended range anti-submarine rocket system to boost navy power

The user trials of Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) have been successfully carried out from INS Kavaratti, officials said

extended range anti-submarine rocket system
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research Development Organisation, Indian Navy and the industry involved in development and trials of the system. (Image: X/@DDNewslive)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 8:05 PM IST
India has tested an extended range anti-submarine rocket system that is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Navy's fire power.

The user trials of Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) have been successfully carried out from INS Kavaratti, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research Development Organisation, Indian Navy and the industry involved in development and trials of the system.

"He has added that the successfully induction of this system will boost the striking power of the Indian Navy," Singh's office said on 'X'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

