Home / India News / Uttarakhand cabinet approves CM skill upgradation, employment scheme

Uttarakhand cabinet approves CM skill upgradation, employment scheme

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday approved the Chief Minister Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme to help youths of the state pursue careers abroad

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Uttarakhand cabinet approves CM skill upgradation, employment scheme

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday approved the Chief Minister Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme to help youths of the state pursue careers abroad.

The state cabinet gave its approval to the scheme, Mukhya Mantri Kaushal Unnayan aur Vaishavik Rozgar Yojana, at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu told reporters.

The special thing about the scheme is that youths interested in pursuing careers abroad will be prepared by the state government which will develop their skills accordingly and help selected candidates in getting their tickets and visas, he said.

In the first phase, selected candidates will be trained in hospitality and nursing sectors by institutions which have expertise in the field and expressed interest in training the youths of the state, he said.

A workshop will be held here on May 9 where interested candidates will be screened and after selection, trained for jobs available in the elderly care sector in Japan, Sandhu said.

Selected candidates will be trained in the language, culture and work ethics of the country where they are going to work, he said.

Also Read

Departments should aim to get maximum revenue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Uttarakhand will be drug-free by year 2025: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Irked BJP summons ex-UttaraKhand CMs to Delhi over remarks against own govt

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to meet PM Modi on April 3 in Delhi

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Joshimath to assess situation

Odisha CM opens air ticketing to Singapore and Bangok from Bhubaneswar

POCSO enacted not to punish minors in consensual relations, says HC

Special Marriage Act deals with inter-faith, inter-caste marriages, says AG

PM Modi thanks Japanese envoy for kind words, remembering Shinzo Abe

Delhi logs 272 Covid-19 cases with 8.39% positivity rate, one death

Topics :UttarakhandCabinet

First Published: May 03 2023 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story