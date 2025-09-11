Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi announces assistance of ₹1,200 cr for disaster-hit Uttarakhand

PM Modi announces assistance of ₹1,200 cr for disaster-hit Uttarakhand

He announced comprehensive support under the PM CARES for Children scheme to children orphaned due to the recent floods and landslides in the state

Modi, Narendra Modi

The central government assures full support for the restoration and rebuilding of infrastructure in the affected regions, he said. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,200 crore for flood and rain-affected areas of Uttarakhand.

He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those left injured in a series of natural calamities that hit various districts of the hill state this monsoon.

He announced comprehensive support under the PM CARES for Children scheme to children orphaned due to the recent floods and landslides in the state.

The prime minister also met the affected families and offered his condolences.

He interacted with NDRF, SDRF personnel and disaster volunteers who lent a helping hand at ground zero during the disasters and praised their efforts.

 

Also Read

Sanjay Singh, Sanjay

LIVE news updates: AAP leader Sanjay Singh hits out at J-K 'house arrest'

PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Auto industry must pursue self-reliance, green growth: PM Modi at Siam

Modi, Narendra Modi

Swadeshi key theme of BJP's programmes to mark PM Modi's birthday

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

India, Mauritius to facilitate bilateral trade in local currencies: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Dehradun to conduct survey of disaster-hit Uttarakhand

The central government assures full support for the restoration and rebuilding of infrastructure in the affected regions, he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi on Thursday reached Dehradun, where he was received at the Jolly Grant Airport by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Dhami said in a social media post soon after receiving the PM at the airport, "The prime minister's presence in the midst of the affected people at this difficult time of disaster shows his sensitivity towards them."  Heavy rains, cloudbursts and landslides have ravaged various parts of Uttarakhand this monsoon including Dharali-Harsil in Uttarkashi, Tharali in Chamoli, Chenagad in Rudraprayag, Sainji in Pauri, Kapkot in Bageshwar and parts of Nainital district.

According to an official estimate, natural disasters in Uttarakhand since April this year have so far claimed 85 lives, injured 128 people and left 94 missing.

The prime minister's visit follows a recent visit by an inter-ministerial team from the Centre to the affected areas of the state to assess the damage.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Uttarakhand from his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, where he met his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

On Tuesday, Modi was on a day-long visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the flood situation in the two states. He took stock of the flood situation and also conducted aerial surveys of the flood-ravaged areas in the two states.

He announced a Rs 1,600-crore assistance for flood-hit Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC reserves verdict, asks if it can act when governor withholds assent

Chhattisgarh Finance minister, OP Choudhary with CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Housing Board earns 'record revenue' of ₹435 cr in 6 monthspremium

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

'Rahul Gandhi breaching security protocol': CRPF flags movements to Kharge

Delhi floods

Delhi seeks Haryana's assistance to drain floodwater from southwest areas

Asian Development Bank, ADB

India, ADB sign $126 mn loan deal to boost tourism in Uttarakhand

Topics : Narendra Modi Uttarakhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon