Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Uttarakhand weather: Rain batters Dehradun, Tapkeshwar temple inundated

Uttarakhand weather: Rain batters Dehradun, Tapkeshwar temple inundated

Uttarakhand weather today: Uttarakhand faced overnight rain that damaged roads, houses, and a bridge, particularly in Dehradun and Mussoorie regions

Heavy Rainfall

Relief teams have evacuated 300–400 people, while rescue operations continue. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed active monitoring and support for affected residents | Photo: ANI Twitter

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Torrential rains have lashed Uttarakhand’s Dehradun since Monday night and continued till today, resulting in the swelling of the River Tamsa and inundation at Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple.
 
Uttarakhand faced overnight rain that damaged roads, houses, and a bridge, particularly in Dehradun and Mussoorie regions. A red alert warning was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal, till 9 am.
 
Dehradun is likely to witness heavy rainfall of over 15 mm per hour, along with thunderstorms with gusty winds, speeding up to 62-87 kmph.
 

Cloudburst, rain in Uttarakhand 

Heavy rain has battered Uttarakhand's Dehradun since Monday, leading to the overflowing of River Sahastradhara. The debris was carried to the market, causing severe damage to establishments. Several people were forced to vacate their homes and seek shelter elsewhere.
 
 

Also Read

Cloudburst, Uttarakhand cloudburst, Dehradun

Cloudburst in Dehradun after heavy rain; CM Dhami inspects rescue work

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand cabinet expansion buzz intensifies as CM Dhami meets BJP MLAs

cloudburst, Uttarakhand cloudburst, Landslide

NDMA pledges support to Uttarakhand in building disaster-resilient state

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi announces assistance of ₹1,200 cr for disaster-hit Uttarakhand

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Dehradun to conduct survey of disaster-hit Uttarakhand

CM monitors relief operations 

Expressing concern over the ongoing situation in Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said, “Sad news has been received that some shops were damaged due to heavy rain at night in Sahastradhara, Dehradun. The administration, SDRF, and police are on the scene, engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and personally monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety.” 
 
After inspecting the Kesarwala and Maldevta areas, the chief minister told ANI that due to the heavy rains the previous night, all the rivers in the region were in spate and a cloudburst had occurred in many places. “Roads have been completely washed away at about 25-30 places. Houses have suffered a lot. Government properties have been damaged, and the lives of the people are in disarray. All efforts are being made to normalise it. Many connecting routes have been cut off. The water level of the rivers has also increased a lot...” Dhami said.
 
Relief teams have evacuated 300–400 people, while rescue operations continue. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed active monitoring and support for affected residents.

More From This Section

Bombay High Court

2008 Malegaon blast: Bombay HC questions appeals against acquittals

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala minister warns govt hospitals against charging poor for equipment

Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh questions speedy closure of Vantara case after SIT clean chit

Ministry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry

LIVE news updates: Delhi to clear Rs 140 crore pending EV subsidy dues after High Court criticism

Gaganpreet Kaur, BMW crash case

Delhi BMW crash accused sent to judicial custody: All we know so far

Topics : Uttarakhand weather forecast IMD heavy rains BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon