PM Modi likely to secure deal for E10 bullet trains during Japan visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, on Friday at the 15th India-Japan annual summit. This will be PM Modi’s first solo visit to Japan in nearly seven years and his first meeting with Ishiba. The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of sectors, including infrastructure, energy, defence, security, trade, economy, technology, and innovation.

E10 Shinkansen bullet trains to come to India

A key highlight of the summit is the anticipated announcement of a partnership to manufacture the next-generation E10 Shinkansen bullet trains in India. The E10 Shinkansen project is expected to form part of a new transport and mobility partnership between India and Japan. The two leaders are also scheduled to visit the Tohoku Shinkansen plant in Sendai to observe the production of bullet train coaches.

Also read: E10 bullet train to debut in India and Japan simultaneously in 2030 Earlier this year, Tokyo confirmed that India and Japan will launch the latest E10 Shinkansen simultaneously. India was initially set to receive the older E5 model, but PM Modi’s strong push for the project and close ties with Japanese leaders helped secure the newer version, reported Financial Express. The E10 series is currently undergoing tests in Japan, with operations expected to begin in 2030.

Key features of Shinkansen E10 series