Uttarakhand CM Dhami unveils logo, website for investors' summit

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday unveiled a logo for the upcoming 'Global Investors Summit' here, inviting investors from all over the world to become part of the hill state's growth story.

Dhami also launched a website for the event to give out details and information about the state government's policies and the different sectors in which investments can be made.

The two-day summit to be held here on December 8-9 has set a target of attracting investments worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore in various sectors, including tourism and wellness, agriculture and horticulture, health and education, the chief minister said at the launch.

He said there is a positive environment in the state for investments. "Not only big industrial houses and groups are keen to invest in the state but also those already here are willing to expand their activities," Dhami added.

"In the consultations held with potential investors in preparation for the summit, many valuable suggestions have come up and a majority of them have been incorporated into our policies," he said.

Dhami added that the media can also play a vital role in luring investments.

Chief Secretary S S Sandhu said the investments will create job opportunities in the state and ultimately improve the quality of life of its people.