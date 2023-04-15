Uttarakhand CM inaugurates statue, memorial site of CDS Bipin Rawat

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the statue and memorial site of the country's first Chief of Defence Staff General Padma Vibhushan Bipin Rawat at Kanak Chowk, Dehradun on Friday.

The Chief Minister said that in order to make the memory of General Vipin Rawat permanent, a major project of the state would be named after him. He said that this grand statue and the memorial site will serve as a reminder of the bravery, indomitable courage of General Bipin Rawat as well as inspire the youth. The statue and memorial site of CDS General Rawat has been constructed by MDDA at a cost of about Rs 50 lakhs.

Paying tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat, the Chief Minister said that the irreparable loss caused to the country by his sudden death could never be recovered. Soldiers of Uttarakhand have made a special contribution to the glorious history of the Indian Army. Joining the army has been a major priority for the youth of Uttarakhand. Military service is not just an employment opportunity, but also an excellent opportunity to dedicate life to the country and society.

The selfless service of the late General Bipin Rawat for four decades to the motherland was replete with extraordinary valour and strategic skill. Till the last day of his life, he lived only and only for the country. His becoming the Chief of Army Staff and the first CDS clearly shows how capable a general he was. For the modernization of all three parts of the army and to make the country self-reliant in the field of defence needs. Special efforts were made by General Bipin Rawat, added CM.

His guidance was very useful to the soldiers during the surgical strike. His exemplary contribution and commitment cannot be described in words. Under his leadership, the Indian Army established new paradigms of bravery. Along with the country, he also had a great attachment to Uttarakhand, he added further.

The Chief Minister said that being a soldier's son, he too had an association with the army. As a child, he also wanted to be a part of the army.

In 2021, when General Bipin Rawat came to know that my father had been in the Mahar Regiment, he had expressed his desire to make a program to go to the Mahar Regiment Center Sagar and go there himself, but due to this sad incident, he had to attend the program of the Mahar Regiment Sagar, said CM.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are determined to make Uttarakhand the dream of soldiers. A grand "Shaurya Sthal" (military base) is being constructed in Guniyal village of Dehradun to memorialize the martyrdom memories of the martyrs of the state. It is targeted to be completed by the end of this year.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is also doing the work of providing appointments to the dependents of martyred soldiers in Uttarakhand state services by direct recruitment in Group 'C' or 'D' in the District Magistrate's office, so far about 23 dependents have been given the appointment. Along with this, a one-time ex-gratia grant of ten lahks has also been allowed to the widows and dependents of the soldiers who were martyred in various wars, border skirmishes and internal security.

The state government is also providing housing assistance of up to two lakh rupees to war widows or war-disabled soldiers. While a provision has also been made to give a grant of one lakh rupees for the marriage of daughters of military widows and orphan daughters of ex-servicemen. Our goal is to make Uttarakhand of the dreams of soldiers by providing all possible help for the benefit of serving soldiers, ex-servicemen and their dependents, added Chief Minister Dhami.