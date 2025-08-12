Home / India News / Uttarakhand HC forms team to report on Uttarkashi flood relief facilities

Uttarakhand HC forms team to report on Uttarkashi flood relief facilities

A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlements on August 5

Uttarakhand Flood, Flood
A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlements on August 5 (Photo:PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Uttarakhand Civil Judge, Sachin Kumar, speaking on the recent devastating Uttarkashi floods, said that the High Court will deploy a dedicated team of doctors and others to visit the site and prepare a report.

"The Supreme Court has a department called NALSA for helping victims of such disasters. On the directions of the Nainital High Court, our District Legal Services Authority has been instructed to deploy our dedicated team, which includes doctors, NDRF, SDRF personnel, advocates, and physicians," said Sachin Kumar.

"They will visit the site and prepare a report on the facilities the victims are currently receiving, including whether they are getting enough food and addressing their other basic needs. We will compile this report and send it to the High Court. This will undoubtedly benefit the victims. We will also try to implement schemes that will assist them in their compensation and rehabilitation," Kumar added further.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth on Sunday reviewed the first phase of relief and rescue operations being carried out under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after the natural disaster in Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarkashi.

A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlements on August 5. The cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali. Several houses were reported to have been swept away. DGP Seth conducted a high-level review of the upcoming action plan at Police Headquarters in Dehradun.

All senior police officers and team leaders of various branches of police - SDRF, Fire Service, PAC, Telecom, etc., who were sent for effective conduct of relief and rescue operations in Uttarkashi district, attended the meeting.

A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlements on August 5. The cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali. Several houses were reported to have been swept away.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

We'll need some facts, figures on SIR of Bihar electoral rolls: SC to ECI

TN launches door delivery of ration items to elderly, differently abled

Rahul criticises EC over 'One Man, One Vote,' vows to protect Constitution

India signs trade cooperation pact with Zambia to boost cooperative exports

Lok Sabha extends deadline for 'One Nation, One Election' panel report

Topics :UttarakhandUttarakhand floodDisaster management

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story