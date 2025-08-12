Uttarakhand HC forms team to report on Uttarkashi flood relief facilities

Uttarakhand Civil Judge, Sachin Kumar, speaking on the recent devastating Uttarkashi floods, said that the High Court will deploy a dedicated team of doctors and others to visit the site and prepare a report.

"The Supreme Court has a department called NALSA for helping victims of such disasters. On the directions of the Nainital High Court, our District Legal Services Authority has been instructed to deploy our dedicated team, which includes doctors, NDRF, SDRF personnel, advocates, and physicians," said Sachin Kumar.

"They will visit the site and prepare a report on the facilities the victims are currently receiving, including whether they are getting enough food and addressing their other basic needs. We will compile this report and send it to the High Court. This will undoubtedly benefit the victims. We will also try to implement schemes that will assist them in their compensation and rehabilitation," Kumar added further.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth on Sunday reviewed the first phase of relief and rescue operations being carried out under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after the natural disaster in Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarkashi. A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlements on August 5. The cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali. Several houses were reported to have been swept away. DGP Seth conducted a high-level review of the upcoming action plan at Police Headquarters in Dehradun.