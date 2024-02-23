Uttarakhand police allege NGO funded Haldwani violence, warn benefactors

The Uttarakhand police have identified a non-government organisation ( NGO ) that allegedly solicited funds for the recent turmoil in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area.

The police, in a statement released on social media, warned the benefactors of the non-profit that those donated are being identified.

"A video is being circulated on social media in which a young man is distributing money among the people in Banbhoolpura area. Police are investigating in this regard. Information related to the NGO's account number, registration number, PAN number has also been given to the Income Tax [I-T] department and other agencies, by which necessary action is being taken," the police said.

They said that "those donating to Hyderabad Youth Courage NGO" are being identified and that action is being taken to seize the account and registration number of the said NGO.

The police further said that they would act against those who accept the money illegally, support the rioters and post misleading facts on social media about the violence. "Therefore, everyone is requested not to support such NGOs in any way," they added.

On Wednesday, the Uttarakhand police arrested six people in connection with the February 8 violence. A total of 74 people have been arrested so far.

Haldwani violence

Four people were killed and more than 250 police officers were injured after violence broke out when the authorities were demolishing an illegal madrassa.

To keep the situation under control, the police had to implement a curfew and a shoot-at-site order. Additionally, a police station was burnt down.

Meanwhile, the local municipality has issued a recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore against Abdul Malik, a key accused in the violence.

On Thursday, the police filed a fresh case of fraud and criminal conspiracy against six people, including Malik.

"They have been booked for criminal conspiracy and fraudulently using a dead man's name for illegal plotting, construction and transfer of land," Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said.

"The accused have been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy to mislead the government departments and the court on the basis of false affidavits," he added.

