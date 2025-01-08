V Narayanan is new Isro chairman, space secy; to take charge on Jan 14

V Narayanan has been appointed as the new space secretary and chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) Narayanan, who is currently the director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), will succeed Chairman S Somanath. He will take charge on January 14. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of V Narayanan, director, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Valiamala as secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman, Space Commission for a period of two years with effect from January 14, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said an order from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel and Training.

Narayanan, a distinguished scientist (APEX Grade), is a rocket and spacecraft propulsion expert.

As director of LPSC, he is providing techno-managerial leadership for the development of liquid, semi cryogenic, cryogenic propulsion stages and control systems for launch vehicles, chemical and electric propulsion systems for satellites, and transducers for health monitoring.

Narayanan is an alumni of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and has did his M Tech with first rank in cryogenic engineering in 1989 and doctorate in aerospace engineering in 2001.

Also Read

He is a recipient of silver medal from IIT Kharagpur for first rank in M Tech, gold medal from Astronautical Society of India (ASI), ASI award for rocket and related Technologies, team award from High Energy Materials Society of India, among others. He is also awarded Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) from Sathyabama University, Chennai.

Immediately after studies, he also worked with TI Diamond Chain Ltd, Madras Rubber Factory, BHEL, Trichy& BHEL, Ranipet for one-and-half years. He had joined Isro in 1984 and functioned in various capacities before becoming director of LPSC in January 2018.

Initially, he contributed in Solid Propulsion System realisation for Rohini Sounding Rockets and Augmented Satellite launch vehicle. As a project director for C25 Cryogenic Project of GSLV Mk III vehicle, he led the team and successfully developed C25 Cryogenic Stage powered by a 20-tonne thrust engine using liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen and played vital role in the successful launch of GSLV Mk III vehicle in its maiden attempt and made it operational.

When India was denied cryogenic technology for GSLV Mk-II vehicle, he played crucial role in successful development of Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS) and contributed in making it operational.