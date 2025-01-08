Delhi wakes up to dense fog as severe cold wave grips Northern India

The national capital woke up to dense fog on Wednesday as the cold wave intensified across Northern India. Temperatures dropped sharply, accompanied by reduced visibility and biting winds. Visuals from Sarai Kale Khan, Ram Leela Maidan, and Nigam Bodh Ghat showed many people seeking shelter at night shelters.The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 8 degrees Celsius today, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 16 degrees Celsius, along with "very dense fog" conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 10.5 degrees Celsius.The IMD has issued an orange alert for very dense fog in Delhi. Northern regions are expected to receive rainfall from January 10 to 12, while the Indo-Gangetic plains will continue to experience intense fog.Cold day conditions are likely in isolated areas of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan until January 9. Light showers and thunderstorms have also been forecast for parts of the northeastern region.Low visibility disrupted air travel, delaying over 300 flights at Delhi airport on Tuesday. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) urged passengers to check with their airlines for updates. Cold weather also impacted flight operations in Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Patna.Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.