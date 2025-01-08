Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi wakes up to dense fog as severe cold wave grips Northern India

The IMD has issued an orange alert for very dense fog in the national capital

Visuals from Sarai Kale Khan, Ram Leela Maidan, and Nigam Bodh Ghat showed many people seeking shelter at night shelters. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 8:36 AM IST
  The national capital woke up to dense fog on Wednesday as the cold wave intensified across Northern India. Temperatures dropped sharply, accompanied by reduced visibility and biting winds. Visuals from Sarai Kale Khan, Ram Leela Maidan, and Nigam Bodh Ghat showed many people seeking shelter at night shelters.  Delhi weather conditions today  The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 8 degrees Celsius today, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 16 degrees Celsius, along with "very dense fog" conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 10.5 degrees Celsius.  IMD issues warnings  The IMD has issued an orange alert for very dense fog in Delhi. Northern regions are expected to receive rainfall from January 10 to 12, while the Indo-Gangetic plains will continue to experience intense fog.  Cold day conditions are likely in isolated areas of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan until January 9. Light showers and thunderstorms have also been forecast for parts of the northeastern region.  Flights delayed at Delhi airport  Low visibility disrupted air travel, delaying over 300 flights at Delhi airport on Tuesday. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) urged passengers to check with their airlines for updates. Cold weather also impacted flight operations in Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Patna.  Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow  Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.
First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

