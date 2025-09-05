Vaishno Devi yatra in J&K remains suspended for 11th day after landslide

The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir remained suspended for the 11th consecutive day on Friday.
The yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured.Though the weather has improved significantly with the sun shining brightly after ten days of heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides, the authorities are yet to take a call on resuming the yatra.
Yatra is still suspended. This is due to the decision taken by authorities last week, keeping in view the safety of pilgrims, an official said.
The decision to resume the yatra will be taken at an appropriate time after assessing all aspects, the official added.
The suspension is the longest since the Covid-19 restrictions, with authorities prioritising pilgrim safety and conducting restoration work on the damaged pilgrimage track and commercial structures in Katra.
The landslide at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills of the Katra belt on August 26 killed 34 pilgrims and injured 20 others. The yatra was suspended the same day until further orders.
Meanwhile, local train services, which were started to facilitate the movement of locals and stranded passengers between Jammu and Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, remained suspended.
