Mumbai: Pedestrians cross a road amid rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai on high alert: The Mumbai Police have been put on high alert, and security has been increased across the state. (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
The Mumbai Police on Friday said it received a threat call claiming that 34 “human bombs” with “400 kg of RDX” had been placed in 34 vehicles, warning that the blast could shake the entire city, news agency ANI reported.
 
The Mumbai Police have been put on high alert, and security has been increased across the state, ANI reported.
 
The Mumbai Police said, "Traffic Police in Mumbai received threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, a claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake the entire Mumbai. The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India."
 
It added, "The threat message further states that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast. Mumbai Police is alert and security across the state has been enhanced. All angles of the threat are being investigated."

Maharashtra sees multiple hoax bomb threats

 
On Monday, authorities arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly making a false bomb threat targeting a railway station in Thane district, Maharashtra. The Government Railway Police (GRP) identified the suspect as Rupesh Madhukar Ranpise. According to a PTI report, he called the police helpline around 4 pm on Sunday, claiming he had planted an explosive at Kalwa railway station.
 
This incident follows earlier hoax threats in the state. In August, the ISKCON Temple in Girgaon, South Mumbai, received an email warning of a bomb explosion. Temple officials quickly informed the police, and a night search with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) found no explosives. The case was confirmed to be a hoax.
 
Similarly, on July 25, Mumbai Police were alerted about a possible bomb at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. A thorough inspection of the terminal did not uncover any suspicious items.

Topics :Mumbai policeMumbaiterror attacksTerror ThreatBS Web ReportsBomb Threat Calls

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

