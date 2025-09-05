The Mumbai Police on Friday said it received a threat call claiming that 34 “human bombs” with “400 kg of RDX” had been placed in 34 vehicles, warning that the blast could shake the entire city, news agency ANI reported.

The Mumbai Police have been put on high alert, and security has been increased across the state, ANI reported.

The Mumbai Police said, "Traffic Police in Mumbai received threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, a claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake the entire Mumbai. The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India."

It added, "The threat message further states that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast. Mumbai Police is alert and security across the state has been enhanced. All angles of the threat are being investigated." Maharashtra sees multiple hoax bomb threats On Monday, authorities arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly making a false bomb threat targeting a railway station in Thane district, Maharashtra. The Government Railway Police (GRP) identified the suspect as Rupesh Madhukar Ranpise. According to a PTI report, he called the police helpline around 4 pm on Sunday, claiming he had planted an explosive at Kalwa railway station.