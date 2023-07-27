Home / India News / Vande Bharat trains register 99% utilisation during FY24 up to June 2023

Vande Bharat trains register 99% utilisation during FY24 up to June 2023

To ensure maximum utilisation, Zonal railways have been authorised to introduce up to 25 per cent discount on the basic fare in AC chair car and Executive class

BS Web Team New Delhi
Vande Bharat (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 12:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Overall utilisation of Vande Bharat trains has been 99.6 per cent during the ongoing financial year 2023-24 up to June 2023, the Ministry of Railways has informed on Wednesday, July 26.

This information was given by the railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

To ensure maximum utilisation, zonal railways have been authorised to introduce up to 25 per cent discount on the basic fare in AC chair car and Executive class. This allows zonal railways to offer competitive fares over certain segments after analysing the travel trends for all competitive modes in the region and also estimating the future occupancy potential, the reply said.

The government is taking these steps to reduce the operational costs of running Vande Bharat trains.

As of July 21, 2023, the Indian Railways have introduced 50 Vande Bharat Express trains on its network. These trains can operate at higher speeds than regular trains.

Vande Bharat trains are semi-high-speed trains that have been locally developed and attain speeds up to 180 kmph. However, their speeds have been capped at 130 kmph due to the non-availability of tracks suitable to sustain such high speeds.

The government is undertaking 251 railway infrastructure projects, including 76 new lines, 19 gauge conversions, and 156 doublings. This will cover 29,417 km of the railways' network and cost the government Rs 4.92 trillion.

Additionally, Vande Bharat trains made news for stone-pelting on its coaches. This caused financial damage to the Indian railways amounting to Rs 55 lakh, the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said.

In his reply to a query raised in Lok Sabha, the minister said that taking action against such incidents, 151 persons involved in stone pelting have been arrested.

Also Read

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Assam's latest Vande Bharat Express: Train timing, tickets prices, and more

For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Centre may begin PLI scheme for chemical, petroleum sector: FM Sitharaman

Obscure traders ship half of Russia's oil to India, China after sanctions

Indian seafarer killed, 20 hurt as cargo ship catches fire off Dutch coast

Abdul Kalam's 8th death anniversary: Remembering the Missile man of India

Three feared dead as pickup truck falls into Sutlej in Himachal Pradesh

Topics :Indian RailwaysRailway MinisterVande bharatVande Bharat trainLok Sabha MPsLok SabhaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story