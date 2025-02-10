Hyderabad industrialist killed by grandson over property: All we know

VC Janardhan Rao, an 86-year-old industrialist, was allegedly killed by his grandson at his residence in Hyderabad's Somajiguda area on the night of February 6. The incident reportedly stemmed from a heated argument over property distribution.

Rao, who was Chairman and Managing Director of the Hyderabad-based Veljan Group, was stabbed to death by his grandson, K Kirti Teja. The accused was arrested on February 10, Monday.

Here's all we know so far:

What happened?

Teja, aged around 28, had recently returned from the US after completing his postgraduate studies. On the night of the incident, he and his mother visited his grandfather’s home. While his mother went to the kitchen, an argument broke out between Teja and Rao over property matters.

According to the police, Teja accused his grandfather of being indifferent to him since childhood and "refusing" to distribute the family property to him, news agency PTI reported. In a fit of rage, he allegedly pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Rao, leading to his immediate death.

When Teja’s mother tried to intervene, she was stabbed multiple times. She was rushed to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment, the police said.

Company dispute as a trigger

According to an NDTV report, the argument was linked to a recent business decision by Rao. While Rao had appointed Teja’s cousin as the director of the Veljan Group, he had transferred shares worth ₹4 crore to Teja, which reportedly angered the latter and fuelled the attack.

Arrest and investigation

Teja fled the crime scene after allegedly threatening the security guard. He was arrested on February 10. Police have registered a case of murder and are conducting further investigations.

Veljan Group, established in 1965, specialises in providing solutions for shipbuilding, energy, mobile, and industrial segments.

(With inputs from agencies)