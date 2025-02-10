Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to depart for Paris on Monday for a three-day official visit, where he is scheduled to co-chair the third edition of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. A key moment in strengthening the relationship between India and France, PM Modi's visit will cover major topics, including AI and nuclear energy.

After wrapping up his French trip, PM Modi will travel to the US on February 12, where he will meet President Donald Trump for the first time during his second term in the White House.

PM Modi's itinerary

Prime Minister Modi will reach Paris on Monday, where he will attend a dinner hosted by President Macron to honour visiting heads of government and heads of state. The event is expected to see the participation of prominent leaders from various sectors, including top CEOs from the tech industry and other distinguished invitees.

The AI Action Summit will take place on February 11, which continues the momentum of the previous editions held in the United Kingdom (2023) and South Korea (2024), marking an important step in global discussions on the future of AI. The summit aims to promote cooperation on the responsible and ethical use of AI technologies, which may prove pivotal in shaping the future of the global economy.

During the summit, Prime Minister Modi will join global leaders to discuss and shape the future of artificial intelligence, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a media briefing about the significance of this visit.

In addition to the summit, PM Modi's visit also includes several high-level bilateral engagements. He will meet President Macron to address the India-France CEOs Forum, where both leaders will discuss areas of mutual interest, including trade, technology, and strategic partnerships. The discussions will take place in both restricted and delegation-level formats.

The trip also includes a visit to Marseille, where President Macron will host a dinner in honour of PM Modi on the evening of February 11.

On February 12, the two leaders will visit the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille, where they will pay tribute to Indian soldiers who fought and died during World War I. The Mazargues War Cemetery, maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, holds the graves of many Indian soldiers who fought in France during the war.

The two leaders will also jointly inaugurate the Consulate General of India in Marseille

The visit will conclude with a significant visit to Cadarache, a site known for housing the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) - a major collaborative scientific project aimed at creating clean nuclear fusion energy, in which India is a key partner.

Following his trip to France, PM Modi will travel to the US on February 12-13, at the invitation of President Donald Trump. This will be his first visit to the US since President Trump's second term inauguration. The visit will provide a valuable opportunity to engage with the new administration on various areas of mutual interest.

India-France relations

India and France have traditionally enjoyed close relations and share a deep strategic partnership covering all aspects of bilateral cooperation which involves a strategic component.

Launched on January 26, 1998, India's first-ever strategic partnership, embodied the core vision of both countries to enhance their respective strategic independence by drawing upon strong and enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Defence and security, civil nuclear matters and space constitute the principal pillars of India-France strategic cooperation and it now includes a strong Indo-Pacific component. In recent years, the partnership has broadened to include maritime security, digitalisation, cyber security and advanced computing, counter-terrorism, climate change, renewable and sustainable growth and development among others.

(With agency inputs)