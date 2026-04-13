Vehicle torched as workers' protest in Noida over wage hike turns violent

Protests by factory workers demanding a hike in wages turned violent in parts of Noida on Monday, with incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said.

According to officials, a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered to press for their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration.

The protest, however, escalated into violence as some participants allegedly vandalised property, pelted stones and set a vehicle on fire.

Vehicles and other property were damaged during the unrest, while commuters faced severe inconvenience due to traffic congestion in the affected areas.