IMD issues alert for heatwave, strong winds across India as mercury rises

Heat and humidity are likely to bring discomfort this week as temperatures continue their steady climb across India. Summer conditions are prevailing in most regions, including the national capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is set to touch a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius by April 17, while hot and humid conditions are expected across large parts of the country.

Delhi woke up to a pleasant Monday morning on April 13, with the IMD forecasting mostly clear skies. Surface winds are likely to range between 10 kmph and 20 kmph, gusting up to 30 kmph during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 36 to 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain between 19 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave warning for western India The IMD has warned of heatwave conditions in some parts of Saurashtra and Kutch, even as temperatures are expected to rise gradually across several regions. Maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius over northwest India during April 12–18. Central parts, including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, may see a rise of 3–5 degrees Celsius over the next few days. Gujarat and Maharashtra are also expected to witness a gradual increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail over Odisha, Gujarat, and coastal Andhra Pradesh, over the next seven days. Similar conditions are expected over West Bengal, Maharashtra and parts of south India during the week.

Rain, thunderstorms across Northeast Even as heat intensifies, the IMD has forecast widespread rainfall activity across Northeast India. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30–50 kmph) is likely over Assam and Meghalaya, along with other northeastern states such as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the coming days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on some days during the week. Storms likely in South Parts of east and southern India are also likely to witness scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Some regions in West Bengal and Sikkim may see heavy rainfall.