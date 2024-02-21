VHP moves HC over naming of 'Sita' lioness and 'Akbar' lion at Siliguri zoo

The Bengal unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has moved a writ petition in the Jalpaiguri circuit of the Calcutta High Court challenging the State Forest Department’s move to name a lioness brought to Siliguri Safari Park as ‘Sita’ (a Hindu goddess). The right-wing organisation argued that such an act is sacrilegious, blasphemous, and hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The writ petition, filed in the court of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya, also highlighted that while the lioness was named Sita, a lion which was brought along with her has been named Akbar. The plea objected to the “lewd manner” in which the same was depicted in Bengali media.

“To the utmost surprise of the petitioners on February 14, 2024, ‘Uttar Banga Sambad’ carried a news item with the heading 'Sangir Khoje astir Sita'. Incidentally, the male lion was given the name 'Akbar'. The said article represented the news in a very objectionable manner, which was bound to hurt the religious sentiments of all Hindus across the country,” said the petition.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on February 20.

What is the case?

On February 13, two lions were brought to Siliguri Safari Park from Sepahijala Zoological Park in Tripura as part of an animal exchange initiative. The Bengal Forest Department has already established that the animals were named before being transferred to Siliguri.

The VHP has urged the court to take immediate action, including changing the lioness’ name to a non-religious one and directing authorities to refrain from using religious names for animals in zoological parks.

In a letter to the West Bengal government, the VHP also asked for an investigation into the matter.

“If action is not taken in due time, we would be compelled to safeguard the religious sentiments of our Hindus, resulting in agitation on a large scale,” the VHP’s letter added.

VHP spokesperson Vindo Bansal, in an interview with The Hindu, said that the organisation had found that a species of the cat family had been named after Sita, the consort of Lord Rama, and who herself is a sacred deity to all Hindus across the world.

“We have filed a writ application under Article 226 of the Constitution of India... seeking redress. It is argued that the actions of the authorities are arbitrary, unreasonable, and offensive to Hindu sentiments, infringing upon their constitutional rights,” said Bansal.