Home / India News / Vice President Dhankhar congratulates 'Bharat' for successful G20 Summit

Vice President Dhankhar congratulates 'Bharat' for successful G20 Summit

The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is a comprehensive document as it lays the roadmap for collective global action in building a prosperous future, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 9:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is a comprehensive document as it lays the roadmap for collective global action in building a prosperous future, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday.

"Congratulations to 'Bharat', visionary leadership and the entire team for meticulous execution and successful conclusion of G20 Summit in New Delhi," the vice president was quoted as saying by his secretariat in a post on X.

Dhankhar said that the "G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, a comprehensive document, lays the roadmap for collective global action in building a prosperous future, embracing the essence and spirit of #VasudhaivaKutumbakam- 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'."

"The historic summit, inspired by our civilisational ethos, would ever be remembered for forging consensus among world leaders on the urgent need to address common problems faced by humanity at large," he said.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur brings millets to the global palate

Punjab to host three-day tourism summit from September 11, says CM Mann

G20 Summit: Modi at global front and centre, BJP looks to make most of it

G20 Summit 2023: Major India footprint permeates New Delhi Declaration

PM Modi greets people at International Media Centre in Bharat Mandapam

Topics :G20 summitVice President

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story