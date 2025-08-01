Friday, August 01, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Vice-presidential poll to be held on Sept 9 after Dhankhar's resignation

Vice-presidential poll to be held on Sept 9 after Dhankhar's resignation

The Election Commission said nominations close on August 21, with polling and counting-if required-scheduled for September 9

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Election Commission on Friday announced that the election for the post of Vice-President of India will be held on September 9.

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission on Friday announced that the election for the post of Vice-President of India will be held on September 9, following the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar last month. 
The Commission said the poll notification will be issued on August 7, and candidates will have until August 21 to file their nominations. The result will be declared on the same day as the polling, if voting is required.
 

Key dates for the Vice-President election

  Notification issue: August 7 (Thursday)
 
Last date for nominations: August 21 (Thursday)
 
Scrutiny of nominations: August 22 (Friday)

Also Read

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

EC to release Bihar draft electoral rolls today amid exclusion concerns

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

EC finalises Electoral College list for 2025 Vice-President election

Supreme Court, SC

We will intervene if mass exclusion found in Bihar electoral roll SIR: SC

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal

Mamata asks officials to ensure no harassment during voter roll revision

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Adhikari urges ECI to exclude domiciles issued after July 25 from WB's SIR

 
Withdrawal of candidatures: August 25 (Monday)
 
 
Polling (if required): September 9 (Tuesday)
 
Counting (if required): September 9 (Tuesday)
 
The Vice-President of India also serves as the ex-officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

More From This Section

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal wants to build India's very own jet engines

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi sees cleanest July air in 7 years; heavy rains likely in Aug-Sept

PM Modi in Surat Gujarat rally

PM Modi invites public suggestions for his 12th Independence Day speech

Disaster management mock drill carried out at 55 locations across Delhi

Disaster management mock drill carried out at 55 locations across Delhi

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM launches month-long cleanliness drive 'Dilli ko kude se azaadi'

Topics : Election Commission of India Election Commission Vice President BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon