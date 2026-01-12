Viksit Bharat not just a target for 2047, but part of process: Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others for designing the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue program, and asserted that 'Viksit Bharat' was not merely a target to be achieved till 2047, but part of a process.

Speaking to reporters here, he also appreciated the quality of the questions from the young crowd.

"It also drives home the realisation that 'Viksit Bharat' is not just a target for 2047, but is part of a process in which they are participating. The questions posed during the interaction were also of very high quality. 'What are you doing about sustainability? What are you doing about the green transition? If you're worried about clean air and clean river water?' Those are very positive signs," Puri said.

"The fact that these youths can come here and network with students from different parts of the country is a great learning experience. I want to compliment and thank the Prime Minister and all those who have participated in designing this programme," he added. The third day of the "Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026," organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, commenced with great zeal and enthusiasm at Bharat Mandapam, and witnessed diverse events including an inspiring address by Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Manuskh Mandaviya, an engaging interactive session with ISRO Astronauts, and a cultural extravaganza showcasing the rich diversity of Bharat, according to an official release.

On Friday, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said that India's freedom came at a huge cost, with generations of Indians suffering humiliation, destruction, and loss. He urged the youth to draw strength from history to rebuild the nation and work toward creating a strong, great India based on its own values, rights, and beliefs. Speaking at the opening ceremony of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, Doval said, "This independent India wasn't always as free as it appears now. Our ancestors made great sacrifices for it. They endured great humiliation and experienced periods of profound helplessness. Many people faced the gallows. Our villages were burned. Our civilisation was destroyed. Our temples were looted, and we watched helplessly as silent spectators."