Home / India News / Viksit Bharat not just PM's dream, shared duty of 1.4 bn Indians: Mandaviya

Viksit Bharat not just PM's dream, shared duty of 1.4 bn Indians: Mandaviya

Mandaviya urged the new doctors to serve in rural and underserved areas, understand ground realities, and ensure healthcare remains accessible, affordable, and ethical

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya
Mandaviya urged the new doctors to serve in rural and underserved areas. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 7:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 is not just the Prime Minister's dream, it is the shared duty of 140 crore Indians.

Addressing the 2nd graduation ceremony of ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad, the minister highlighted the central role doctors will play in this transformation, saying that every consultation and every life saved contributes to national productivity and progress, according to a labour ministry statement.

A total of 447 students graduated on Friday.

Mandaviya urged the new doctors to serve in rural and underserved areas, understand ground realities, and ensure healthcare remains accessible, affordable, and ethical.

He also underscored that a healthy citizen is the foundation of a healthy society, and hence, a healthy nation. In this context, he said doctors are the torchbearers of the Fit India Movement, playing a critical role in promoting wellness, preventive care, and healthy habits among the population.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Delhi airport may hit global hub marks in 2 years: DIAL CEO Jaipuriar

LIVE news: India, US finalise terms of reference for first phase of trade deal

All flights from IGI Airport T-2 to shift to T-1 from April 15 - Here's why

SC raps Centre, Bihar over illegal Ganga encroachments, demands report

Premium

The 'de-extinction' of the dire wolf could be both a gift and a curse

Topics :Narendra ModiMansukh Lal MandaviyaDeveloped nationsLabour Ministry

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story