VP Dhankhar on one-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh today for key events

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a one-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

During his visit, he will attend key events in Doimukh and Itanagar.

According to the Vice President's Secretariat, during his visit, the Vice-President will be the Chief Guest at the 22nd Convocation Ceremony of the Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh.

The Vice-President will also address the Special Assembly Session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Itanagar during his visit.

Earlier on November 26, Vice President Dhankhar attended 64th convocation of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) at AIIMS Jodhpur.

Addressing the convocation, Dhankar highlighted the direct relation between the health of an individual, the productivity of the individual, and the overall health of the society during an event at AIIMS Jodhpur.

"Health is paramount and a priority concern, as good health is not only necessary for an individual, not for our pursuits, but for the good health of the society," he said.

"That broadly is also your theme. Friends, having good health is directly related to your productivity, as I said. If you are not healthy, your productivity will not be optimal. Rather than helping others, you might be seeking other's help," he further said.

Dhankhar expressed concern over the commercialisation and ethical dilution in the medical profession.

The Vice President urged the industry leaders to support the manufacturing of medical equipment in India.