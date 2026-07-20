Wangchuk's vital parameters stable, under comprehensive medical care

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's vital parameters are stable but his blood parameters require close clinical observation, Safdarjung Hospital authorities said on Monday.

The hospital said Wangchuk remains under continuous medical management and under the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts.

"Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive comprehensive medical care at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters remain stable. Blood parameters continue to warrant close clinical observation. Wangchuk remains under continuous medical management and the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts," the health bulletin issued by the hospital at 10 am said.

"Based on the clinical assessment of the treating teams from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, continued medical intervention and uninterrupted clinical monitoring remain necessary to ensure early detection and timely management of any potential complications. He is receiving all required medical care, and his clinical condition continues to be closely monitored by a multidisciplinary team of experts," the bulletin said.