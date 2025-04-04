Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 passed in Rajya Sabha: What's next for it?

Parliament has given its approval to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 , with the Rajya Sabha passing it in the early hours of Friday after a 12-hour-long debate. The Bill secured 128 votes in favour and 95 against in the Upper House, while the Lok Sabha had already passed it on Thursday with a 288-232 vote count.

Announcing the results, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced, “Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed.”

The Rajya Sabha, which adjourned at 4 am after a marathon 17-hour sitting, also passed the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju , who presented the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, emphasised that the government has reinforced existing mechanisms under the legislation, including Waqf tribunals.

Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025: Top updates

>The marathon debate in the Rajya Sabha witnessed heated exchanges between the Opposition and the ruling party. Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain criticised the bill, prompting BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal to counter by alleging that ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised by Hussain’s supporters when he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

>Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of attempting to mislead people regarding the Bill, asserting that it would benefit millions within the Muslim community. He also highlighted that multiple recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee had been integrated into the revised Bill.

>He further clarified that the government would not interfere with Waqf properties, stating that once a property is designated as Waqf, its status remains unchanged unless due legal procedures are followed.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge contended that the Bill was "unconstitutional" and detrimental to Indian Muslims. He urged the government to withdraw the legislation, alleging that it was designed to seize Muslim-owned land and transfer it to corporate entities. He warned that the move could disrupt social harmony.

>Leader of the House JP Nadda defended the ruling party, accusing the Congress of treating Muslim women as second-class citizens. He argued that the Modi government had empowered them by banning triple talaq.

>Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MP Fouzia Khan vowed to continue opposing the Bill. Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal MP Muzibulla Khan expressed concerns over the impact of the Bill on the Muslim community. However, his party’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sasmit Patra, said that the BJD had not issued a whip, allowing members to vote as per their conscience. Patra himself supported the Bill.

What the Waqf (Amendment) Bill proposes

The Bill, which now awaits presidential assent, seeks to amend the existing 1995 Waqf law. Among its key provisions are measures to strengthen Waqf tribunals, establish a more structured selection process, and fix tenure for better dispute resolution.

Additionally, the Bill proposes reducing the mandatory contribution of Waqf institutions to Waqf boards from 7 per cent to 5 per cent. Institutions earning over ₹1 lakh annually will be subject to audits by state-appointed auditors.

Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, has strongly opposed the Bill, stating that it goes against Muslim interests. He acknowledged the support of 232 MPs who voted against it and indicated that they are considering approaching the Supreme Court for redress.

What happened in the Lok Sabha?

On Wednesday, Rijiju criticised previous administrations for allegedly mismanaging Waqf properties, claiming that prime lands were transferred to Waqf boards without proper procedures. “India has the largest waqf properties in the world. Why hasn’t this wealth been used for education, healthcare, or skill development for poor Muslims?” he asked in the Lok Sabha.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a strong attack on the government, accusing it of trying to weaken the Constitution and marginalised minority communities. “This Bill aims to divide Indian society and defame minority communities,” Gogoi said. He also condemned provisions that require individuals to have practiced Islam for five years before declaring a property as Waqf, calling the measure discriminatory. “Will you ask for certificates from other religions too?” he questioned.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi vehemently opposed the bill, arguing that it was unconstitutional and aimed at fostering divisions between religious communities. During his speech, Owaisi tore up a copy of the Bill drawing criticism from ruling MPs. “This Bill is an attack on Article 25 of the Constitution. It seeks to create rifts in society under the guise of reform,” Owaisi said.

What is Waqf?

Waqf is a charitable or religious endowment, typically in the form of property, primarily benefiting the Muslim community. These properties, often donated informally, fund the upkeep of mosques, madrasas, graveyards, and orphanages.

Controversial provisions

1. Council and boards: Non-Muslims will be included in Waqf bodies.

2. Dispute resolution: Government officials will decide property disputes, replacing Waqf tribunals.

3. Tribunal restructuring: Tribunals will have government-appointed officials.

4. Mandatory registration: All Waqf properties must be listed on a central portal.

5. ‘Waqf by user’ clause removed: Properties informally used for religious purposes will no longer qualify as Waqf.