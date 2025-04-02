Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LIVE: CBI names ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel as accused in Mahadev betting app case

Latest LIVE updates: Catch all the LIVE updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel

Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has been named in FIR by CBI in Mahadev betting app case | (Photo: PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Bhagel as one of the accused in the Mahadev Betting app case.According to the FIR a total of 21 people have been named as accused including; Ravi Uppal, Shubham Soni (Pintu), Chandra Vhushan Verma, Assem Das, Satish Chandrakar, Nitish Deewan, Saurabh Chandrakar, Anil Agarwal (Atul Agarwal) Vikas Chhapriya, Rohit Gaulati, Vishal Ahuja, Dheeraj Ahuja, Anil Kumar Dammani, Sunil Kumar Dammani, Bhim Singh Yadav, Harishankar Tibarwal, Surendra Bagi, Suraj Chokhani and two other unknown persons, including a police officer.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over a firecracker explosion in the Banaskantha region of Gujarat that claimed 18 lives. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.
 
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over the Jhandewalan fire incident in the national capital, saying that she did not consider it necessary to comment on it. A fire broke out in the Anarkali building in Jhandewalan on Monday, spreading to the nearby DDA Shopping Complex. On information, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters, along with Delhi Police personnel, were engaged in dousing the flames.
 
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has strongly criticised the Karnataka government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for raising the sales tax on diesel. Describing the administration as a "price hike demon," Kumaraswamy accused it of placing an additional burden on citizens. As per a government notification issued, the Karnataka Sales Tax (KST) on diesel has been revised upwards from 18.44 per cent to 21.17 per cent.
 
9:27 AM

BJP to hold protest in Karnataka against price hike by Siddaramaiah govt, Dy CM responds

"We have reduced electricity prices, but the BJP is not talking about that... (Dairy) Farmers will receive additional financial benefits (from the hike in milk prices), but the BJP is against farmers... There is an unavoidable necessity to increase water prices, but we cannot raise them excessively as it would affect the poor... Water losses amount to Rs 1,000 crore, and we have taken this decision to ensure sustainability for the next phase... Regarding waste management, we have not increased prices; it was the BJP that implemented the law in 2022... Our government understands the people's concerns, but the BJP is only playing politics," says Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. 
 
9:10 AM

Mahadev betting app case: CBI names former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel as accused in FIR

8:58 AM

MP Minister Chouhan Nagar Singh reacts to blast at Banaskantha factory; here's what he had to say

On fire and explosion at a factory in Deesa, Banaskantha (Gujarat) in which 21 workers have died,  says, "... As per the instructions of the MP and Gujarat CMs, teams from MP and Gujarat are working on this incident... Both the Gujarat and MP governments and the Prime Minister have announced compensation for the families of the deceased... I have spoken to the District Collector about the seriousness of this matter as well... The government will take strict action against the culprits... The administration is taking legal action," says MP Minister Chouhan Nagar 
 
 
8:45 AM

'Laboured, tortuous': P Chidambaram slams Sitharaman on explanation to query on capital expenditure

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave a "tortuous" explanation to his question on capital expenditure, asserting that the numbers "conclusively" proved that there was a "cut" in capex during 2024-25. Chidambaram said this in a statement late on Tuesday evening while responding to the answers given by Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha.

8:35 AM

Not a single line of corruption found: AAP's Gopal Rai after Delhi govt tables CAG report on pollution

AAP MLA and former environment minister of Delhi Gopal Rai has defended the Aam Aadmi Party's government in the national capital noting that the recent report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the 'Prevention of Air Pollution from Vehicles.' that was tabled in the Assemby did not include any references to "corruption."

"The CAG report on air pollution, which has been presented in the assembly, is being scrutinized by BJP leaders to find corruption, but not a single line of corruption has been found so far. The report highlights that the AAP government was the only one that successfully curbed air pollution by implementing schemes like the Odd-Even scheme," he said.

8:25 AM

Banaskantha firecracker factory accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

8:21 AM

Five killed in bus-SUV collision in Maharashtra's Buldhana

Five people were killed in a collision between a bus and an SUV in eastern Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Wednesday morning, police said. A bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) collided with a Bolero on the Khamgaon-Shegaon highway, a police official said. Soon thereafter, a private bus collided with the two vehicles, he said.
 
8:10 AM

'Can speak to every leader in the world,' Chilean President praises PM Modi during India visit

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his India visit and noted that PM Modi can talk to every leader in the world. Font further added that he (PM Modi) is a key geopolitical player nowadays.  He also highlighted the significance of Chile's ties with India, highlighting their shared commitment to strategic autonomy and cooperation. 
8:09 AM

H D Kumaraswamy slams Siddaramaiah govt, calls it price hike demon for raising diesel sales tax

8:08 AM

Jhandewalan fire incident: Aam Aadmi Party slams CM Rekha Gupta after fire broke out

Topics : Narendra Modi H D Kumaraswamy Aam Aadmi Party Rekha Gupta Fire accident Chile Siddaramaiah Karnataka government Today News

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

