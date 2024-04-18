Home / India News / WATCH: 28 bikers arrested for rash driving, performing stunts for reels

WATCH: 28 bikers arrested for rash driving, performing stunts for reels

Group was driving recklessly in heavily protected central Delhi to get social media attention, say the police

Photo: ANI
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 12:12 PM IST
The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a group of 28 bikers for endangering public safety by driving recklessly without helmets on city roads. The bikers said they were planning to record film reels for social media.

The incident happened during the early hours of the morning when police teams patrolling Parliament Street and Kartavya Path in heavily protected central Delhi noticed bikers driving dangerously.
"At approximately 3:30 am, our patrolling staff observed a group of bikers driving recklessly and negligently," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla.

Upon noticing the concerning behaviour, the patrolling staff immediately alerted their colleagues on night patrol, leading to the arrest of all 28 individuals with their motorcycles.

Interrogations revealed that the bikers had gathered in the area for the purpose of filming reels. The Delhi Police registered a case against the individuals and seized all the motorcycles involved.

The police have initiated legal proceedings against the offenders.

This incident is similar to an occurrence in November, where 10 individuals were arrested in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu for performing dangerous stunts and setting off firecrackers while riding motorcycles. The police filed charges against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.
The arrests followed the circulation of a viral video on social media, depicting the bikers performing dangerous stunts by riding on one wheel at high speeds while setting off fireworks, posing a significant threat to public safety.

(With inputs from ANI)



 

Topics :MotorcyclesArrestDelhi PoliceViral videoBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

