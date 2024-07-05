WATCH: Fire erupts at Noida's popular Logix mall, scary videos emerge

A fire broke out at Noida’s popular Logix Mall on Friday, possibly due to a short circuit, prompting an urgent evacuation of the people inside.

Videos and photos from the scene showed dozens of people outside the mall as the fire tenders rushed inside to douse the flames. A video from inside the mall showed smoke billowing everywhere, with some employees of private establishments still inside. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Inside the mall, fire officials were seen on the first floor, standing near shattered window panes, as they worked to extinguish the fire. Meanwhile, outside, police officers made efforts to control the crowd.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ram Badan Singh said, adding that machines were being used to extract the smoke from inside the mall.



Some officers were seen wearing handkerchiefs to protect themselves from the smoke as they guarded the entrance of the mall. The shopping arena was evacuated and the fire was doused after nearly two hours at 12.30 pm.

“We found that the fire had broke out at the Adidas showroom on the first floor, probably due to a short circuit," Noida’s chief fire officer Pradeep Chaubey told The Hindustan Times. He said that the shop and few other showrooms were shut when the fire broke out. The firefighters entered the showroom by cutting open the shutter.

The mall, located in Sector 32 near the Wave City Centre Metro Station, houses popular brands like Haldirams, Pantaloons, Reliance, and Croma. Several nightclubs, popular among locals, are also situated above the main mall.

Though the mall is located on the main road, the incident has not affected any traffic movement, the Noida traffic police said. The police issued a helpline number: 9971009001 in case one requires assistance.