Water level of Yamuna reaches 205.92 metres, still above danger level

The water level of the Yamuna reached 205.92 metres at 4 pm on Monday and remained above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, officials said.

The water level of the river was recorded at 205.58 metres at 9 am.

The level of Yamuna breached the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres and the 208-metre mark on July 12.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the water has started receding and people will soon be able to go back to their homes from relief camps.

"The water has started going down. Now people will be able to go back to their homes from the relief camps. We have to help them to get their life back to normal. I appeal to all people to help them. This is a work of virtue," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Delhi minister Atishi said the road behind the Red Fort that was inundated has been cleared by the PWD and it will be open to commuters soon.

"I am happy to inform that the water from the road behind the Red Fort has been cleared by PWD's overnight hard work. Right now only the mud from the road is being cleaned. In some time, this road will open for traffic," Atishi said in a Tweet.

Kejriwal also tweeted, "I wish to personally thank PWD, DJB, Army, NDRF, I&FC, navy and all officers and engineers of other departments for working 24x7 to save Delhiites and bringing life to normalcy. Salute to all of them!".