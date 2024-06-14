Home / India News / Water production decreasing in Delhi as less water reaching Yamuna: Atishi

Water production decreasing in Delhi as less water reaching Yamuna: Atishi

The AAP dispensation has been alleging that Haryana has not been releasing Delhi's share of water

Atishi marlena, Atishi
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 1:56 PM IST
Delhi Water minister Atishi on Friday said water production in the national capital is decreasing continuously as less water is reaching the Yamuna river here.

The AAP dispensation has been alleging that Haryana has not been releasing Delhi's share of water.

"Due to less water reaching Yamuna, water production in Delhi is continuously decreasing. Under normal circumstances, 1005 MGD of water is produced in Delhi, but it has been continuously decreasing since last one week," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Due to reduced production, there is water shortage in many parts of Delhi. Everyone is requested to use water very economically," she said.

Sharing figures, the minister said the water production on June 6 was 1,002 million gallons per day (MGD) which declined to 993 MGD the next day and 990 MGD on June 8.

It was 978 MGD on June 9 and 958 MGD the next day. On June 11, June 12 and June 13, it stood at 919 MGD, 951 MGD and 939 MGD respectively, the minister added.

Delhi has been grappling with a water crisis.

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

