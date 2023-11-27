Home / India News / Water supply in Delhi to be affected on 2 days due to interconnection work

Water supply in Delhi to be affected on 2 days due to interconnection work

Residents have been advised to store sufficient water according to requirement, and water tankers will be available on request, the board said in a post on X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rohini, chowk, Mangolpuri,Sultanpuri, Paschim Vihar, are among affected areas.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
Water supply in several areas, including Rohini, will be affected from Wednesday to Thursday due to a shutdown for interconnection of the water main at the Keshopur drain and the Peeragarhi Chowk, the Delhi Jal Board said.

Residents have been advised to store sufficient water according to requirement, and water tankers will be available on request, the board said in a post on X.

"Due to shutdown for interconnection at Keshopur drain and Peeragarhi Chowk (Rohtak Road) from 10 am to 10 pm on November 29, the water supply in several colonies/areas will not be available/will be available at low pressure from the evening of November 29 to morning November 30," the DJB said.

The affected areas are - Rohini Sector- 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 22, 23 and 25, Madhuban chowk, Mangolpuri, Sultanpuri, Paschim Vihar, Major Bhupender Singh Nagar, Mahavir Nagar, Krishna Park, Janakpuri and their adjoining areas, it said.

Complaints of contaminated water in New Friends Colony

Delhi water minister Atishi on Monday demanded that complaints of contaminated water in New Friends Colony be addressed within 48 hours, and also asked the Delhi Jal Board for a compliance report on the matter.

Exemplary action would be taken against officers to ensure there is no laxity in the future, Atishi said.

"It is the responsibility of the DJB to ensure that every resident in Delhi gets clean and adequate water. DJB CEO should ensure that the problem of contaminated water is resolved within 48 hours and also give a compliance report on the same," she said.

"Strong and exemplary action would be taken against concerned officers to ensure there was no laxity in the future in ensuring clean water to all residents of Delhi," the water minister added.

Topics :DelhiDelhi Water SupplyDelhi Jal Board

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 3:27 PM IST

