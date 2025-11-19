Home / India News / WB guv sanctions prosecution of ex-education officials in school jobs scam

WB guv sanctions prosecution of ex-education officials in school jobs scam

The approval for prosecution follows a detailed investigation conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the submission of its final report

West Bengal Governor, Ananda Bose
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose | Photo: X@BengalGovernor
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 8:58 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Jana Raj Bhavan Media Cell announced on Tuesday that the West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has granted sanction for prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against two former senior officials of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

According to the Special Task Force official, those named in the sanction order are Manik Bhattacharya, former Chairman of the Board, and Ratna Chakraborty Bagchi, who served as the Board's Secretary.

The approval for prosecution follows a detailed investigation conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the submission of its final report.

In a post shared on X, Jana Raj Bhavan Media Cell said, "The Hon'ble Governor has granted sanction for prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. This sanction has been granted against (1) Shri Manik Bhattacharya, then Chairman, West Bengal Board of Primary Education, and (2) Smt. Ratna Chakraborty Bagchi, then Secretary, West Bengal Board of Primary Education -- based on the CBI's investigation and final report, in compliance with the request presented by the CBI. Special Task Force Official."

The action marks a significant development in the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in primary school recruitment.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that during the UPA government, the country had witnessed massive corruption and scams, and stated that the BJP will also form the government in West Bengal, ending the jungle raj, said the release.

"...Tomorrow I will go to Bihar to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Everyone knows that in Bihar, there was goonda raj and corruption, but after the NDA government was formed, everything changed. People don't want goonda raj, jungle raj, and corruption," said CM Saha.

"During the UPA government, we had several scams, but the BJP government is making the country powerful. PM Modi has ensured the safety and protection of the country and its people. Earlier, our soldiers used to come under attack, but the then government did not take any steps, and unrest prevailed before 2014. The same condition was in the North East. But after 2014, everything has changed. In Tripura, some people are being misled and misused by being provoked. I want to tell them to join the BJP, and the door is open," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt advisory urges TV channels to show restraint in Delhi blast coverage

Gujarat Police arrest kingpin of Southeast Asia cyber-slavery racket

ED attaches nine UAE luxury properties in ₹1,266 cr SBI fraud case

ED arrests Al Falah group chairman in Red Fort blast-linked probe

US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, key accused in Baba Siddique murder case

Topics :West Bengaljob sectorIndian education

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story