WB launches control room for uninterrupted power supply during Durga Puja

To ensure an uninterrupted power supply during the Durga Puja festival in the second week of October, the West Bengal government launched a 24x7 Puja control room and a dedicated WhatsApp service.

The initiative was inaugurated by State Power Minister Aroop Biswas here on Thursday.

The control room will operate throughout the festival period, extending until Jagaddhatri Puja in November second week.

Citizens can contact the control room at the following numbers for WBSEDCL power: 8900793503 and 8900793504. For CESC customers, the control room can be reached at 98310 79666 or 98310 83700.