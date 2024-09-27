Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / CM Yogi directs officials to implement relief measures amid heavy rain

The chief minister directed that families affected by loss of life due to the disaster should receive relief funds immediately

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM
Several districts in the state have been receiving heavy rain showers of late. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed officials in rain-hit districts to promptly carry out relief operations.

He emphasised the need for officials to monitor the situation on the ground and provide assistance to those impacted, according to an official statement.

The chief minister directed that families affected by loss of life due to the disaster should receive relief funds immediately, it said.

Additionally, he called for immediate financial assistance to those whose homes or livestock have been damaged, it added.

Several districts in the state have been receiving heavy rain showers of late.

In its forecast for Friday, the India Meteorological Department has warned of very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning and squall in Uttar Pradesh.


First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

