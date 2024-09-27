Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 27 TN pilgrims stranded on flooded causeway in Gujarat rescued in operation

27 TN pilgrims stranded on flooded causeway in Gujarat rescued in operation

The bus got stuck on the raised path on a stream near Koliyak village on Thursday evening

NDRF, landslide
Representative Image: In an overnight operation, 29 persons, including 27 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, were rescued. Photo: ANI twitter
Press Trust of India Bhavnagar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 10:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In an overnight operation, 29 persons, including 27 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, were rescued from a bus that was stranded on a flooded causeway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, officials said on Friday.

The bus got stuck on the raised path on a stream near Koliyak village on Thursday evening, said District Collector RK Mehta, who was at the spot to supervise the rescue operation that went on for nearly eight hours.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The pilgrims were headed towards Bhavnagar city after visiting Nishkalank Mahadev temple near the village. Due to heavy rains in the region, the causeway on the river was submerged. Despite that, the bus driver decided to cross the river, said Mehta.

However, due to the force of the water, the front of the bus dipped into the river while the rear remained stuck on the causeway, he said.

During the operation, rescuers reached the site in a mini-truck and transferred all the 27 pilgrims from the bus, its driver and cleaner to the vehicle through the rear window of the bus, he said.

But there was more challenge ahead.

More From This Section

Only 13% of high court judges declare assets, Kerala leads disclosure rates

LIVE: Shot in 'self-defence,' says Devendra Fadnavis on Badlapur sexual assault accused's encounter

CM Yogi directs officials to implement relief measures amid heavy rain

Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channels restored after hacking incident

Hemant Soren rolls out Rs 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers before state polls

The mini-truck carrying the 29 persons also got stranded on the causeway, said Mehta, adding that most of the pilgrims were senior citizens.

We then sent a large truck and transferred these 29 persons on that vehicle. Around 3 am, after nearly eight hours, all of them were brought to safety. We provided them with accommodation and food in Bhavnagar. We have also conducted their medical tests, said the collector.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Heavy rain lashes Chennai, leaving many parts of city waterlogged

Centre seeks CM Stalin's intervention to resolve ongoing Samsung strike

Foxconn eyes $1 bn investment for smartphone display assembly in Tamil Nadu

Workers paid 1.8x of average industry salary in Sriperumbudur: Samsung

Secularism is 'European concept not Bhartiya': Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Topics :Tamil NaduGujaratFloodsPuducherry

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story