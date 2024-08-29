Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / WCD minister launches SHe-Box portal to ensure women's safety at workplace

WCD minister launches SHe-Box portal to ensure women's safety at workplace

The SHe-Box portal is a significant advancement in the government's ongoing efforts to safeguard women in the workplace, the ministry said in a statement

women safety women security crime against women
The portal will allow women to file complaints, track their status, and ensure that the grievances are processed in a timely manner. | Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 9:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Thursday launched a centralised platform designed to make workplaces safer for women by addressing and managing complaints of sexual harassment.

The SHe-Box portal is a significant advancement in the government's ongoing efforts to safeguard women in the workplace, the ministry said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The launch event in Delhi also witnessed the introduction of a revamped ministry website.

The ministry said the portal would function as a centralised repository for information related to internal committees and local committees across the country, covering both the government and private sectors.

The portal will allow women to file complaints, track their status, and ensure that the grievances are processed in a timely manner.

It also features a designated nodal officer to enable real-time monitoring of complaints, thereby providing a streamlined and assured redressal process, the statement said.

More From This Section

LIVE: Union WCD Minister criticises Bengal CM, urges her to focus on women's safety

Kerala has invested Rs 1,000 cr to develop AYUSH infra in state, says CM

Audio clips from RG Kar hospital to victim's parents spark controversy

RBI asks public to be cautious against fraudulent activities in its name

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu launches indigenous Monkeypox RT-PCR kit

Addressing the gathering, Annapurna Devi emphasised the importance of the initiative in creating a more secure and inclusive working environment for women.

"This initiative is a critical step forward in providing a more efficient and secure platform for addressing workplace-related sexual harassment complaints. It furthers the government's commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive working environment for women across India," she said.

The launch of the SHe-Box portal aligns with the government's broader vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, with a strong emphasis on women-led development, the statement said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

President Murmu asks media to do fearless reporting, stand with truth

Kerala orders space audit in medical colleges to ensure employee safety

WB health dept launches programme for safety of women in night shifts

President Murmu urges people to ensure safety of women on Raksha Bandhan

Centre issues '6-hour FIR' order over violence against health workers

Topics :women safetywomen workplaceworkplace safetyMinistry of Women and Child Development

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story