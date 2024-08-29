WCD minister launches SHe-Box portal to ensure women's safety at workplace

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Thursday launched a centralised platform designed to make workplaces safer for women by addressing and managing complaints of sexual harassment. The SHe-Box portal is a significant advancement in the government's ongoing efforts to safeguard women in the workplace, the ministry said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The launch event in Delhi also witnessed the introduction of a revamped ministry website. The ministry said the portal would function as a centralised repository for information related to internal committees and local committees across the country, covering both the government and private sectors.

The portal will allow women to file complaints, track their status, and ensure that the grievances are processed in a timely manner.

It also features a designated nodal officer to enable real-time monitoring of complaints, thereby providing a streamlined and assured redressal process, the statement said.

Addressing the gathering, Annapurna Devi emphasised the importance of the initiative in creating a more secure and inclusive working environment for women.

"This initiative is a critical step forward in providing a more efficient and secure platform for addressing workplace-related sexual harassment complaints. It furthers the government's commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive working environment for women across India," she said.

The launch of the SHe-Box portal aligns with the government's broader vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, with a strong emphasis on women-led development, the statement said.