Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu launches indigenous Monkeypox RT-PCR kit

It was validated by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)

The kit was developed at Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone in Visakhapatnam by Transasia Diagnostics. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 7:39 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday launched an indigenous Monkeypox (Mpox) RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) kit here.

The kit was developed at Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone in Visakhapatnam by Transasia Diagnostics. It was validated by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

"Proud to launch India's first indigenous monkeypox RT-PCR Kit..The lyophilized components in the kit are designed to be suitable for shipping and even use in remote areas," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

According to the CM, the kit enhances epidemic preparedness manifold with precise, reliable and accessible diagnosis.

Further, he noted that it reflects the 'Make in AP (Andhra Pradesh)' tag on the world stage, including demonstrating India's leadership in healthcare innovation.


First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

