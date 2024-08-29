Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu launches indigenous Monkeypox RT-PCR kit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday launched an indigenous Monkeypox (Mpox) RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) kit here.

The kit was developed at Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone in Visakhapatnam by Transasia Diagnostics. It was validated by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

"Proud to launch India's first indigenous monkeypox RT-PCR Kit..The lyophilized components in the kit are designed to be suitable for shipping and even use in remote areas," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

According to the CM, the kit enhances epidemic preparedness manifold with precise, reliable and accessible diagnosis.