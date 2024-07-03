Weather forecast today: Red alert for rainfall in 8 other states and more

The India Meteorological Division (IMD) declared a red alert for rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya for today. The weather office put an orange alert for heavy rain in Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, the capital city Delhi experienced moderate rain in many parts on Wednesday, July 3. Lightning, thunderstorms, and breezes were also included by the Met Office forecast. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp IMD weather 2024: Delhi today The temperature in Delhi today, on July 3, 2024, is 33.72 °C. The day's forecast calls for minimum temperatures of 29.26 °C and maximum temperatures of 35.59 °C, respectively. The wind speed is 57 km/h, and the relative humidity is 57%.

Weather forecast 2024: North-western states

IMD has forecasted isolated heavy rainfall in the states of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh till July 5; West Rajasthan on July 5; East Madhya Pradesh on July 3/July 4, and Chhattisgarh on July 2/July 3.

The IMD referred to the chance of severe rainfall in Himachal Pradesh for next few days, in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on July 3 and in Rajasthan over the course of the following three days.

IMD weather forecast 2024: North-eastern states

According to the report, isolated exceptionally severe rainfall is expected in Bihar today. Other than this, severe rainfall alert is likely in Bihar until July 5; and in Jharkhand and West Bengal on July 4 and 5.

“Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on July 4 and July 5; and Assam & Meghalaya on July 2,” the weather office said.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Southern states

The weather office figures wet spells in Gujarat and Goa until July 5, in Maharashtra on July 4; in Kerala on July 3 and in Karnataka till July 5. Also, it said Gujarat District will mark such weather conditions on July 3 and July 5.

The weather office also said that the Southwest Monsoon will progress into remaining parts of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab during the next two days.