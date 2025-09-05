Weather improves in Kathua, efforts on to restore roads: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday received an update from Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma on the Kathua monsoon havoc situation. He said that the weather conditions have improved today across the district.

In a post shared on X, Singh said, "#Kathua: Received the update from DC Sh Rajesh Sharma. Weather conditions have improved today across the district. While the rest of the rehabilitation measures are in progress, every effort is being made to ensure that the road connectivity to Bani gets restored by this evening."

Moreover, the Union Minister also spoke to Udhampur DC Saloni Rai regarding the Udhampur situation following incessant rainfall. He said that the essential arrangements are being made by the administration as per the weather conditions.

In a post shared on X, Singh said, "#Udhampur: Spoken to DC Ms Saloni Rai. Peripheral areas like Latti etc still not accessible by road. Arrangement to carry essentials by helicopter to areas like Mogri being worked out, subject to weather conditions." He added that appropriate alternatives have been provided to those whose houses have been washed out in the Udhampur floods. Meanwhile, Udhampur DC, Saloni Rai, conducted an extensive inspection of relief camps established across the district on Wednesday, assessing facilities and interacting with residents displaced by severe rainfall. The visit comes in the wake of continuous heavy downpours that have lashed the region since the evening of August 25.

DC Rai outlined the administration's response to the natural calamity, which has caused rivers and streams to swell significantly and triggered multiple landslides at various locations. She confirmed that several areas have been completely cut off due to the widespread damage. DC Rai said to ANI, "Our primary focus has been to prevent any loss of life. With this objective, a total of 38 relief camps have been activated in safer locations of Udhampur district, currently sheltering over 2,000 people." "The district administration is ensuring all essential supplies, including food and water, are provided to the affected individuals. Every camp is staffed to address the needs of the inhabitants, with all official teams working on the ground round-the-clock," Rai added.

Rai provided a preliminary assessment of the extensive damage to road connectivity. She said, "Approximately 380 roads have been damaged across the district. Restoration efforts are underway, with 190 of these roads already repaired and reopened." "While connectivity has been restored to most areas, the remote regions of Dudu-Basantgarh and some parts of Moungri remain cut off. The administration is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the supply of essential commodities to these isolated areas," Rai added. Network connectivity has also been largely restored, except in the Dudu-Basantgarh belt. The DC assured that full-scale road restoration work would resume with additional machinery as soon as the weather conditions improved.